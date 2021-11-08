Woman airlifted to hospital with life threatening injuries in Mapleton Township crash
Ontario Provincial Police issued a tweet saying one person is in life threatening condition following a crash in Mapleton Township on Monday.
A spokesperon from Ornge said they airlifted a woman in her fifties to London Victoria Hospital with critical injuries.
Both Wellington County OPP and Perth County OPP have closed off Wellington Road 10 and Concession Road 3 after serious crash involving two vehicles.
In a tweet posted at 1:57 p.m., police said two other people were taken to hospital with non-life threating injuries.
The social media post also included a photo and in it a white pick-up truck is seen in the distance in a ditch, while the back of the other vehicle is visible and appears to be an SUV.
#WellingtonOPP and #PerthOPP are on scene of a serious MVC involving 2 vehs at the intersection of WR10 & Con 3 @MapletonTwp. 2 injured parties went to hospital with NLT injuries and 1 transported by #Ornge with LT injuries. Roads closed in area. Witnesses call 1-888-310-1122.^cr pic.twitter.com/3tIdngTeSk— OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) November 8, 2021
