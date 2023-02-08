Woman allegedly assaulted in Guelph over debt owed by ex-boyfriend
CTV News Kitchener Multimedia Journalist
Chris Thomson
A Guelph man has been arrested for allegedly assaulting a woman with a metal pipe over debt owed by her ex-boyfriend.
Officers were called to an incident around 8 p.m. Tuesday at an apartment building on Waterloo Street.
Police say a woman was in the stairwell when she was confronted by a man she knew, who was also friends with her ex-boyfriend.
The woman was allegedly struck with a metal pipe, grabbed by the throat, and kept in the stairwell while the man demanded she pay her ex-boyfriend's debt. She was not seriously injured.
A 39-year-old Guelph man has been arrested and charged with assault with a weapon, choking, forcible confinement, and breaching a release order.
-
SIU releases findings on Innisfil shooting that claimed lives of 2 police officersOntario's watchdog says the Innisfil, Ont., man who shot and killed two South Simcoe police officers in October died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
-
-
Injured person in custody, suspected to be responsible for downtown North Bay fireOne person is in hospital with injuries and is also in police custody following a fire Wednesday on Main Street East in North Bay.
-
Man charged in fatal May incident that threw victim from vehicleA man has been charged in relation to a May 2022 single-vehicle collision that killed a 24-year-old woman.
-
Ottawa Police Services Board failed to follow proper procedure in hiring interim chief after Sloly resignation, audit findsThe Ottawa Police Services Board did not follow proper Police Services Act procedure when delegated authority was given only to then-chair Diane Deans to hire an interim police chief during the 'Freedom Convoy' protest, an audit of the Police Services Board's response found.
-
New urban observatory in the works for Ralph Klein ParkTalks are still underway, but if the Calgary Centre of the Royal Astronomical Society of Canada (RASC) has it's way, Ralph Klein Park in the city’s deep southeast will be home to Alberta’s first urban public observatory.
-
18-year-old man wanted for attempted murder after Brampton shootingPeel police are looking for a man wanted in connection with a shooting in Brampton last month that left one person seriously injured.
-
Region of Waterloo looking to redirect mental health and addiction calls to an alternative clinicThe Region of Waterloo and paramedic services are looking to change the way mental health and addiction calls are treated.
-
Local healthcare leaders and critics react to slight influx of federal fundingAs Canada’s premiers rush to absorb the impact of this funding, healthcare leadership in Windsor-Essex is also curious how it will impact the many systemic issues that plague our system.