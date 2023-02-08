Woman allegedly assaulted in Guelph over debt owed by ex-boyfriend

A Guelph man has been arrested for allegedly assaulting a woman with a metal pipe over debt owed by her ex-boyfriend.

Officers were called to an incident around 8 p.m. Tuesday at an apartment building on Waterloo Street.

Police say a woman was in the stairwell when she was confronted by a man she knew, who was also friends with her ex-boyfriend.

The woman was allegedly struck with a metal pipe, grabbed by the throat, and kept in the stairwell while the man demanded she pay her ex-boyfriend's debt. She was not seriously injured.

A 39-year-old Guelph man has been arrested and charged with assault with a weapon, choking, forcible confinement, and breaching a release order.