Woman allegedly assaulted while running in Waterloo

Waterloo regional police are investigating a report of an assault on a woman who was out for a run last week.

The incident reportedly happened in the area of Bearinger Road and Hagey Boulevard in Waterloo around 9 p.m. on March 24. The woman said she was pushed from behind by an unknown man while going for a run. She suffered minor injuries that didn't need immediate medical attention, according to police.

Officials said people should remain vigilant while exercising outdoors by listening to music at level where you can still hear your surroundings and running in well-lit areas.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.