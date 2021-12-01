Woman allegedly attacked, sexually assaulted at Vancouver SkyTrain station, police say in appeal for witnesses

Police are hoping the public can help identify a suspect after a woman was allegedly sexually assaulted at a Vancouver SkyTrain station over the weekend.

In an update Wednesday, police said a woman was approached by someone at the 29th Avenue SkyTrain station at about 12 a.m. Saturday.

The person asked the woman for the time, then allegedly approached her and blocked her path multiple times while trying to make conversation. According to police, the suspect then "wrapped their arms around her, groped her and forced her to the ground."

Police said the woman "courageously fought back and pushed the suspect away." Police also said the suspect allegedly pushed the woman down a set of stairs and took her phone. The woman punched the suspect, yelled for help and was able to get her phone back.

The woman reported the attack to police that same day.

"Reducing sexual assaults is an operational priority for Metro Vancouver Transit Police. Every report is taken seriously and investigated fully," Const. Mike Yake said in a news release Wednesday.

"A predatory attack like this is very concerning. We are using every means available, including the media, to identify this suspect quickly. The public has helped us solve crimes in the past, and we are confident that will be the case here as well."

Police describe the suspect as being in their early 20s. They are about 5'9" tall and have a medium build. Police said the suspect has short or medium-length black hair "with a red tint," and was wearing a black jacket with large, white lettering down the back at the tiem. They also had on black plants, black shoes with a yellow sole and black nail polish. Police did not indicate the gender of the suspect.

Surveillance video of the suspect shows them pushing through the SkyTrain fare gates, without tapping a card.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information about the suspect is asked to call transit police at 604-516-7419.