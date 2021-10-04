Woman allegedly chased with scissors, man stabbed in weekend incident
London police say a 26-year-old man has been charged after three people were injured in multiple confrontations on Sunday.
Police say it began when a woman was allegedly assaulted and threatened by a male acquaintance who also caused damage inside a home and chased the woman while holding scissors.
An adult male was then reportedly stabbed, then there was an altercation outside the residence before the suspect fled on foot westbound on Epworth Avenue.
The suspect was located by police around 5:45 p.m. on Epworth and pursued to University Avenue where he was arrested.
During the arrest, police say the suspect was combative and bit and hit a paramedic.
All told, three people suffered minor injuries during the course of the events.
As a result, the 26-year-old London man has been charged with:
- two counts of assault with a weapon
- two counts of assault
- mischief under $5,000
- uttering threats of death or bodily harm
- resist arrest
He is scheduled to appear in London court Monday.
