Woman allegedly kicks officer, damages Guelph police cruiser

Guelph police say they've charged a woman who allegedly kicked an officer and damaged a police cruiser.

Shortly before noon Sunday, police said they learned the woman had breached an undertaking by having contact with a man. She was arrested in a home in the city's west end and police said they found a baggie with suspected cocaine in her pocket.

In a news release, police said the woman "became irate and began struggling with officers." One officer was kicked three times before the woman was "taken to the ground and handcuffed."

The woman was able to get out of her handcuffs on the way to the station and tore off the cruiser's rear-mounted light bar, police said.

The 19-year-old was charged with breaching an undertaking, assaulting police, mischief under $5,000 and possessing a controlled substance.

She's scheduled to appear in court on July 23.