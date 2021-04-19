Woman allegedly let former coworker use her bank account to hide stolen money: Guelph police

Guelph police have charged a woman for allegedly letting a former coworker hide stolen money in her bank account.

In a news release, officials said a man went into a Guelph's south end and got a debit card using a fake ID. He then sent a wire transfer of more than $93,000 to another account.

Police said they were able to trace the money to an account belonging to a Scarborough woman. They said she told police that she agreed to let a former coworker use her account and PIN if he paid her $5,000 to cover her debts.

The $93,000 has been returned to the owner, according to police.

The 21-year-old woman turned herself into police on Saturday. She's been charged with fraud over $5,000 and laundering proceeds of crime.

She's scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 3.

The man involved in the incident is in custody for other matters in another jurisdiction, according to police. He hasn't been charged in this case yet.