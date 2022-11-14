Woman allegedly poses as nurse at Windsor Regional Hospital
Police are investigating a complaint that a woman allegedly posed as a nurse and entered a Windsor hospital.
Police told AM800 News they are “currently investigating a complaint by Windsor Regional Ouellette Campus (WROC), pertaining to a female that entered the hospital and posed as a nurse."
No other details are being released at this time as the investigation is ongoing.
Windsor Regional Hospital issued the following statement to AM800 News:
"Recently an unauthorized individual entered the Windsor Regional Hospital emergency department. Our staff, within a very short period of time, confirmed the person is not a member of hospital staff and connected with local police authorities. Police have identified the individual, directly connected with the individual and an active police investigation is underway. No patients or staff were impacted as a result of this unauthorized access. Windsor Regional Hospital has no further comment amid the ongoing police investigation."
At this time, no names have been released and no charges have been laid.
