Woman allegedly punches, spits on officers during arrest: police
CTVNewsKitchener.ca Digital Content Producer
Katherine Hill
Regional police say a woman allegedly punched and spat on two officers during a disturbance call in Waterloo early Thursday morning.
Officers were called to the area of Albert Street and Dupont Street West around 12:15 a.m.
In a news release, police said the woman "was observed to be breaching probation and a release order."
The woman punched and spat on officers when they tried to arrest her.
A 42-year-old Waterloo woman has been charged with breach of probation, failure to comply with a release order and two counts of assaulting a peace officer.
She was held for a bail hearing.
