Woman allegedly robbed by three males in Guelph parking lot
Guelph police are looking for three males who tried to pull a woman out of her vehicle before stealing some of her personal possessions.
The alleged incident happened around 11:30 p.m. Thursday in a parking lot at Gordon Street and Clair Road West.
Police said the victim, a woman in her 50’s, flagged down passersby after she was approached by three males as she was getting into her car.
The woman said they tried to remove her from the vehicle and steal her keys.
Police said they were not able to get inside the car but did take the woman’s wallet and cellphone.
They added that she was not hurt.
Police are now looking for three black males. One was said to be wearing a black tracksuit, another a white tracksuit, and the third was dressed in black and white.
Anyone with dash cam footage, who was in the area between 11 p.m. and midnight, is asked to call Detective Constable Kyle Winters at 519-824-1212, ext. 7387, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
