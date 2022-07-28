Woman allegedly sexually assaulted, held against her will: Regina police

A Regina man is facing numerous charges after a woman was allegedly sexually assaulted and confined in a residence against her will, according to Regina police.

The Regina Police Service (RPS) said it was dispatched to a Regina residence on July 26 around 7 p.m. for a reported sexual assault, in a news release.

Police said officers learned a woman alleged she had been sexually assaulted by a man, who also allegedly choked her and did not let her leave his residence for over an hour.

As a result of the investigation, 31-year-old Eferoghene Bright Ojanomare of Regina was charged with resistance by attempting to choke another person, sexual assault and forcible confinement.

These allegations have not been proven in court. He is scheduled to make his first appearance on these charges in Provincial Court on Sept. 20, 2022.