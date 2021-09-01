Woman allegedly sexually assaulted while receiving massage, Surrey RCMP says in appeal for more witnesses

After a woman was reportedly sexually assaulted while receiving a massage in Surrey, Mounties are hoping any additional witnesses will come forward.

In a news release Wednesday, Surrey RCMP said it started its investigation in March after a woman reported an incident that allegedly happened at Shri Professional Massage on 137 Street.

On June 22, 56-year-old Shri Rampol was arrested for sexual assault, Mounties said. After a charge was approved by the BC Prosecution Service, Rampol was released under several conditions including not performing massages on any female clients unless a third-party woman who knows about his conditions is present.

In releasing the information, Mounties said they're hoping any additional witnesses will come forward.

"We know that it can be difficult for people to come forward and speak to police about sexual assaults," said Const. Sarbjit Sangha in a news release.

"We want to assure the people who come forward with information that if you need support through the investigation and court process, we can engage our victim services for assistance."

Anyone with information should call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.