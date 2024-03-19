Woman allegedly shot in Saint John, N.B.

A woman is in hospital after an alleged shooting in uptown Saint John, N.B., early Tuesday morning.

According to a news release from the Saint John Police Force, officers responded to a reported shooting in the 100-block of Carmarthen Street around 2:36 a.m. They found a 33-year-old woman who had allegedly been shot.

The woman was taken to hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

Police are investigating the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 506-648-3333, or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-8477.

