Woman allegedly steals electric tools worth $1,500 from Windsor hardware store
Windsor police are looking for a theft suspect who allegedly stole nearly $1,500 in merchandise from an east end hardware store.
Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the woman who went inside a hardware store in the 6600 block of Tecumseh Road East and allegedly stole several electric tools.
Suspect wanted for theft at east Windsor store
The Windsor Police Service is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect wanted for stealing almost $1,500 in merchandise. pic.twitter.com/zzUZ7vPCMV
Police describe her as a white woman, between 20-30 years old, 120-130 lbs. with brown hair. She was wearing jeans, a violet jacket, black boots and black sunglasses.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service main office at 519-255-6700 ext. 4000 or Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at catchcrooks.com
