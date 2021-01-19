An investigation is underway in New Westminster after a woman allegedly threatened a store employee with a stun baton while stealing bottles of wine.

Police say the woman entered a downtown liquor store at about 7 p.m. on Sunday "and gathered several bottles of wine."

On her way out, she allegedly pulled out a stun baton, sparked it in the direction of the security guard and left without paying.

Staff at the store then called 911 and while police looked for the suspect, they couldn't find her.

"This is the second incident in less than two weeks where an electroshock weapon has been produced and sparked, to threaten staff at New Westminster establishments," said Sgt. Sanjay Kumar in a news release Tuesday, referring to an incident from earlier this month where a pizza shop employee was threatened with a stun gun.

In that instance, police say a man was arrested after sparking a stun gun in a Queensborough restaurant and asking the business owner if he wanted to die over a $200 bill.

"Both these incidents highlight the lack of respect for business owners and their employees, and the recklessness of these individuals," Kumar said. "We were fortunate to make an arrest in our first file and we will continue to gather evidence in an effort to identify this other suspect."

Police say the woman involved in the latest incident is about 5'8" and has long brown hair and a thin build. She was wearing a beige trench coat with fur lining, a blue and white sweater, orange scarf, black leather pants and black and white runners. She was carrying a blue and brown bag.

Anyone with information is asked to call New Westminster police at 604-525-5411.