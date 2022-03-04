Woman allegedly throws cat from third-storey balcony: OPP

Provincial police have charged a woman with animal cruelty after she allegedly threw a cat off a third-floor balcony in Simcoe.

The incident happened on Thursday around 12:30 a.m., police said.

Police said they weren’t able to find the animal in the surrounding area to check on its welfare.

A 31-year-old Norfolk County woman was charged with cruelty to animals – causing unnecessary pain, suffering or injury.

She’s scheduled to appear in court at a later date.