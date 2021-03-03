They're not used as commonly as they once were, but a money order is something you can buy at Canada Post that is supposed to be as good as cash.

The post office says it's a safe and secure way to send funds in the mail, but a Brampton woman says that when her money order got lost she was initially denied a refund.

Elizabeth Diehl said she appreciates Indigenous art and tries to support Canada’s First Nations artists so she ordered six pairs of handmade moccasins as Christmas presents.

“I ordered them in November as they are always lovely to wear on a cold winter day,” Diehl said.

When they arrived, Diehl sent a money order for $580 to the woman who made them in Weagamow First Nation in northern Ontario.

A money order is the preferred method of payment in the fly-in community.

“She relies on Canada Post money orders because they don't have active banks up there I believe," Diehl said.

One month after sending the money order, the person contacted Diehl to say she had never received it.

Canada Post said it would take 45 days to investigate so Diehl sent another money order to make sure the woman would receive her funds for the moccasins.

Canada Post eventually told Diehl the money order was lost in the mail, but that she would only get back fees she paid for the money order, not the $580 dollars.

A customer service agent with Canada Post told her “unfortunately, because insurance coverage was not purchased at the time of mailing, we are unable to provide any additional compensation.”

Diehl said there was no mention of insurance coverage being needed when she purchased the money order.

When CTV News Toronto reached out to Canada Post, we were told insurance is not required for money orders and funds are guaranteed returned if a money order is lost and uncashed.

“We spoke to Ms. Diehl to let her know we are refunding her $580 money order as per our policies,” a spokesperson told CTV news Toronto.

Diehl felt if she hadn’t contacted CTV News Toronto she would not have received her refund.