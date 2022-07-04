Woman and adult son displaced following fire Saturday in eastern N.B.

A woman and her adult son are staying in emergency housing after a fire broke out at their home in eastern New Brunswick over the long weekend.

The fire was reported Saturday around 5 p.m. at a bungalow in Mckees Mills, a few kilometres south of Bouctouche.

The Red Cross says the blaze did significant damage to the kitchen and caused smoke damage elsewhere in the home.

Red Cross volunteers arranged the emergency housing and bought the man and woman food, clothing and other essential items.

Neither were injured in the fire along Route 115.