Woman and boy, 15, charged with drug trafficking in Orillia

A woman and young teen face several charges, including drug trafficking, after allegedly refusing to leave an Orillia residence.

Provincial police say the pair was arrested for unlawfully being in a dwelling on West Street North early Thursday afternoon.

They say officers found the 28-year-old woman was wanted on a warrant, and the 15-year-old boy had drugs and a large amount of cash on him.

The boy, whose identity is protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, was also charged with possessing proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

The woman faces 10 charges, including possessing counterfeit money, possessing a firearm or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order, and two counts of failing to comply with probation.