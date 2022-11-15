Woman and child struck by vehicle in Gatineau; police seek witnesses
Gatineau police are looking for witnesses to a crash Tuesday that injured two pedestrians and killed a dog.
Police responded to a crash on boulevard Maloney Est between rue Versailles and chemin du Lac at around 1 p.m.
A 47-year-old woman and a 10-year-old girl were seriously injured and taken to hospital after being hit by a driver. As of Wednesday morning, their condition is stable and their injuries, while serious, are not considered life-threatening.
A dog was also hurt in the crash but Gatineau police said it died of its injuries.
Roads were closed in the area for the investigation and reopened around 5:45 p.m.
No charges have been announced, but police said in a news release Wednesday they are possible.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 819-243-4636, option 5.
Mise à jour : Il s'agit d'une collision entre un véhicule, ainsi que deux piétons et un chien. Les piétons, une personne d'âge adulte et un enfant, sont blessés sérieusement et ont été transportés à l'hôpital. Le chien blessé est pris en charge par le contrôle animalier. https://t.co/OdnEbTLSbv— PoliceGatineau (@PoliceGatineau) November 15, 2022
-
Sault mayor sets sights on derelict propertiesBuildings that fall below the city’s property standards are on the radar of Sault Ste. Marie’s new mayor.
-
Smith moves ahead with AHS overhaulPremier Danielle Smith has outlined her expectations for health care in Alberta in a mandate letter to the health minister.
-
Alex Nuttall officially sworn in as Barrie's new mayorIt was the dawn of a new era in municipal politics in Barrie Wednesday night as the city's first new mayor in over a decade was sworn in.
-
1 dead in Surrey crash that closed King George BoulevardOne person is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Surrey Wednesday evening.
-
Cambrian College president reflects on his time at the schoolThe president of Cambrian College in Sudbury is stepping down. Bill Best will be leaving the college in the New Year after eight years at the helm.
-
Man in custody following 'high-risk' incident at Lethbridge homeA 36-year-old man has been arrested following what Lethbridge police call "a high-risk incident" Wednesday.
-
Metchosin murder trial: Crown lays out series of events following accused's prison breakCrown prosecutors continued to lay out their case Wednesday against two men accused of killing a man in his home after their escape from a Vancouver Island prison, as the murder trial resumed for a third day.
-
Consumers warned Christmas trees will be pricey this yearBritish Columbia's wild weather over the past few years, combined with rising inflation, is leading to a sharp increase in the price of real Christmas trees this year.
-
COVID-19 in Alberta: Hospitalizations remain above 1,000 for eighth weekAlberta now has 1,141 Albertans in hospital with the coronavirus, 40 of whom are receiving care in ICUs.