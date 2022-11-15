Woman and daughters allegedly assaulted at large Chatham gathering

A 34-year-old man has been charged after police say he assaulted a woman and her daughters at a gathering in Chatham.

Chatham-Kent police responded to a disturbance on Blythwood Crescent at 7:13 p.m. on Monday.

Police say they arrived on the scene to a large gathering of people on Marion Avenue.

Through investigation, police say they learned a woman approached the man for a light for her cigarette. The man allegedly assaulted the woman by pushing her to the ground.

Police say the woman’s two daughters witnessed the assault and attempted to intervene. The man also allegedly struck one of the daughters in the face with his hand, which caused her to fall to the ground. Officers say he pushed the other daughter, knocking her to the ground as well.

The 34-year-old Chatham man was located and arrested. He was charged with three counts of assault. He was transported to police headquarters and released with conditions and a future court date of Dec. 19, 2022.