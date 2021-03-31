Woman and dog die in residential fire in Maple Ridge; investigation underway

Police and fire officials are investigating a residential fire that turned deadly in Maple Ridge Tuesday night.

Ridge Meadows Mounties say a woman and a dog both died in the blaze at Stephens Street near Slager Avenue. Crews were called to the home at about 9 p.m. Tuesday and when they arrived, smoke was seen billowing from the residence.

Witnesses on scene told first responders about the women and dog, but they were eventually found dead inside the home by fire crews.

"Any time there is a fire-related death police will activate an investigation in parallel with the fire department," said Const. Julie Klaussner in a news release.

"This is a very sad circumstance and we can’t imagine what the family and friends of this woman must be going through. Our sincere condolences go out to them."

Next of kin is still being notified, police say, and the investigation is underway.