Woman arrested after 5-hour standoff with police in central Edmonton

Patrol units, tactical officers and an armoured vehicle surrounded a house in the Strathearn neighbourhood of Edmonton Thursday night while police negotiated with a woman inside.

Officers were called to the home on 86 Street and Strathearn Drive at 6 p.m. for a family dispute.

"Upon arriving, police learned that a female suspect was inside the residence with weapons. Patrol officers set up containment and tactical officers responded," Sgt. Aubrey Zalaski confirmed Friday.

The woman surrendered to police and was arrested around 11 p.m. Police did not say what kind of weapon she had.

Zalaski said the woman is facing "numerous criminal charges" but he could not say what they were pending a bail hearing.