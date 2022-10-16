Woman arrested after allegedly assaulting senior, kicking officer

A senior woman was walking her dog Saturday afternoon in Chatham when she was randomly assaulted, police say.

Officers responded to a disturbance on Wellington Street in Chatham where police learned a woman exited a vehicle and without provocation attacked the woman in the area.

Police say the 71-year-old victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The 40-year-old woman was taken into custody, during which time she kicked an officer, police say.

She has been charged with assault, assaulting police and breach of probation.

She has been held in custody pending a bail hearing.