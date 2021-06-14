Woman arrested after allegedly injuring man in hammer attack in Victoria

Victoria police say a woman was arrested Sunday after she reportedly attacked a man with a hammer and then barricaded herself away from police.

The incident occurred at a supportive housing facility in the 800-block of Johnson Street around 5:30 p.m.

Police say they were called to the scene for reports of a woman attacking a man with a hammer. When officers arrived, the man was treated for non-life-threatening injuries that occurred during the attack, while the woman had barricaded herself in a suite at the facility, according to VicPD.

Police say they tried to speak with the woman and convince her to surrender to officers. After the woman refused to leave the suite, police say they called the Greater Victoria Emergency Response Team (GVERT) and a crisis negotiator who also tried to convince the woman to come out peacefully.

After several hours of failed negotiation, police say GVERT officers used sound devices on the suite, and at roughly 9:30 p.m. the woman left the unit. Once she excited, police say she refused to follow police orders and officers used less-lethal ARWEN munitions on the woman to take her into custody.

She was then taken to hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries and to undergo a mental health assessment. Once she was cleared at the hospital, police say the woman was released on conditions until her next scheduled court date.

The woman now faces recommended charges of assault with a weapon.

Police say the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Victoria police at 250-995-7654 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.