Woman arrested after allegedly turning off electricity to apartment building

A Chatham woman is in trouble with the law after she allegedly turned off the electricity to the apartment building she was living in.

Chatham-Kent police say on Saturday a woman residing in an apartment in the area of William Street in Chatham, cut the locks to the electrical panel that controls all the units power.

They say she then turned off everyone’s power other than her own.

Police attended and located the 29-year-old Chatham woman and arrested her for mischief under $5,000.

She was subsequently released with a future court date of Nov. 24.