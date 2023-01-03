Woman arrested after attempted murder in Saint John: police

A 22-year-old woman has been arrested in Saint John, N.B., in relation to what police are calling an "attempted murder" investigation.

On Tuesday around 5:50 p.m., officers responded to a report of a stabbing at a home on Sydney Street.

A 50-year-old woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries. Police arrested a 22-year-old woman, who they say remains in custody.

Police say the accused and the victim know each other and there is no threat to the public at this time.

Officers remained on scene Tuesday as the Major Crime and Family Protection Units investigated the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Saint John Police Force at 506-648-3333.