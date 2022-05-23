Woman arrested after being caught allegedly stealing on camera

A woman was arrested after she was caught on camera allegedly stealing from a truck in Wallaceburg, police say.

A truck on McNaughton Avenue was entered Sunday and items were taken it from it.

Police were able to identify the woman from surveillance video.

She was located later that day and found to be in possession of some of the stolen property, police say.

Police say the woman also had outstanding warrants.She was arrested and taken to the Chatham-Kent police department and held for a bail hearing.