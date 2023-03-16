Woman arrested after east Windsor hardware store theft
Windsor police have arrested a 38-year-old Windsor woman for allegedly stealing nearly $1,500 in merchandise from an east end hardware store.
Officers say the woman went inside the store in the 6600 block of Tecumseh Road East and allegedly stole several electric tools.
Police are thanking the public for helping spread the word after police released a video of the suspect on Monday.
She will be charged with theft under $5,000, failure to comply with a release order and failure to comply with an undertaking.
