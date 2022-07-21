Woman arrested after leaving dog in hot vehicle, assaulting officer: Halifax police
A 76-year-old woman is facing a charge after she allegedly left her dog in a hot vehicle and then assaulted a Halifax police officer who responded to the scene.
Halifax Regional Police received a complaint around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday that a dog had been left inside a vehicle in the parking lot of a business in the 3000 block of Kempt Road.
Witnesses told police the dog had been inside the vehicle for over 20 minutes. Police say the dog appeared to be in distress, so officers removed the animal from the vehicle and gave it some water.
Temperatures surpassed 28 C in Halifax on Wednesday.
When the dog’s owner left the business and went to her vehicle, police say she assaulted one of the officers. She was arrested at the scene.
The woman, who has not been named, will face a charge of assaulting a peace officer. Police say she was also issued a summary offence ticket for causing an animal to be in distress.
The woman is due to appear in Halifax provincial court at a later date.
With heat warnings in effect, Halifax police are urging pet owners not to leave their animals in hot vehicles.
