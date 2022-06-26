Woman arrested after man assaulted, robbed of his vehicle in Toronto
A 34-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with a carjacking in Toronto’s west end.
The robbery happened on Monday, June 20 near Weston Road and Lawrence Avenue West.
According to Toronto police, a woman and a man were in a parked vehicle in a parking lot.
Investigators said the woman then started physically assaulting the man with a weapon. The victim was reportedly forced to exit the vehicle. Police said the man jumped onto the front hood of the vehicle and fell to the ground as the woman drove away in his vehicle.
Members of the Hold Up Squad launched an investigation and were able to determine the identity of the woman.
On Wednesday, June 22, Segal Suleiman, 34, of Toronto, attended 12 Division and was taken into custody.
She was arrested and is facing one charge each of robbery with violence and assault with weapon.
Suleiman attended court that day.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7350, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.222tips.com.
-
‘Get them back on track’: Animal care highlighted as Saskatoon shelter reports increase of abused dogsAccording to We All Need A Rescue (WANAR), the rescue organization has observed an increasing number of abused dogs since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
Alleged impaired driver faces multiple charges after leaving scene of crashA 24-year-old man from Ottawa is facing impaired charges after failing to remain at the scene of a crash in Chatham.
-
Trudeau mocks 'bare-chested horseback riding' Putin as G7 leaders meet in GermanyRussian President Valdimir Putin was a target of mockery by leaders of the Group of Seven, as they sat around a table Sunday, commencing their three-day summit in Bavarian Alps, Germany.
-
Aerospace company working to protect tree canopy using drone technologyDrones and trees may not seem like the perfect combination, but one company is hoping to use the flying remote-controlled aircraft to protect tree's health.
-
Hundreds of kids participate in free fishing event in BarrieBarrie's waterfront was lined with hundreds of young anglers on Sunday for the return of a popular family-friendly fishing event.
-
What's open and closed on Canada Day 2022What's open and closed on Canada Day 2022? Here's the list.
-
Barrie Pride aiming to increase accessibility to the communityWhile small in numbers Sunday, a group from Barrie's Pride community gathered to send the message to others that they are not alone.
-
Major police response expected for Canada Day and city officials testify at LRT inquiry: Five stories to watch in Ottawa this weekCTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at five stories to watch in Ottawa this week.
-
Saskatchewan NDP to make history by electing its first woman leaderSaskatchewan's NDP Opposition is poised to elect its first woman leader.