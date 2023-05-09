Woman arrested after man stabbed in Kitchener

A Kitchener woman has been charged with aggravated assault after a man was stabbed in Kitchener.

Police say officers responded to reports of a disturbance in the area of Weber and Frederick streets around 5:45 p.m. on Monday.

When they arrived, police say they found a man who had been stabbed. The suspect had fled the scene.

Police say the victim was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect, a 31-year-old woman, was located by police the next day.

She’s now charged with aggravated assault and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.