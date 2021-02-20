Victoria police have arrested a woman after a stabbing at a temporary housing facility in the city Saturday morning.

The incident occurred shortly after 11 a.m. in the 100 block of Gorge Road East, police said in a news release.

Police said they were called to a "multi-unit temporary housing facility" in the area for a report that "one or more persons had been bear-sprayed."

When they arrived, officers found a man who had been bear-sprayed and stabbed several times, police said, adding that the man's injuries were not life-threatening and he was taken to hospital.

Police said they identified a female suspect in the incident, who they located in a suite in the building. She briefly barricaded herself inside, but then surrendered to officers, police said.

The woman was taken to jail to await a court appearance, and the investigation is ongoing, according to Victoria police.