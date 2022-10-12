Woman arrested after man struck by vehicle, shot with BB gun: Saint John police

A 50-year-old woman has been arrested after she allegedly struck a man with a vehicle and shot him with a BB gun in Saint John, N.B., on Tuesday.

The Saint John Police Force responded to a report of a woman armed with a firearm on Charlotte Street West just before 11 a.m. Tuesday.

While en route, police learned the woman had allegedly struck a 29-year-old man with a vehicle, before shooting him with a BB gun. He sustained minor injuries, according to police.

The woman was later located and arrested for assault with a weapon. She remains in custody.

Police also learned that a man who was in the area at the time of the altercation had allegedly entered a residence on Charlotte Street West. Police say the 33-year-old man was wanted on outstanding criminal charges of assault with a weapon and breach of a court order.

Officers searched the building, but failed to locate the suspect. They are still looking for him.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Saint John Police Force at 1-506-648-3333 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.