Guelph police have arrested a 34-year-old after they say she stole credit and debit cards from an elderly woman who had been taken to the hospital.

The 77-year-old woman had a fall in downtown Guelph on Feb. 25 and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police believe that the credit and debit cards were removed from her wallet while she was at the hospital.

The cards were then used to make more than $140 in purchases at a downtown business, according to officials.

A woman has been charged with theft under $5,000, possession of stolen property, using a stolen credit card, and failing to comply. She was held for a bail hearing on Thursday.