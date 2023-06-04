Woman arrested after series of assaults: Police

A Winnipeg woman is behind bars after a series of attacks in St. Vital last month.

Winnipeg police said the first happened on May 1 at the corner of St. Anne’s Road and Worthington Avenue. Officers responded around 9:30 a.m. for reports of an elderly woman being assaulted.

They found an 83-year-old woman suffering from minor injuries. The victim was assessed by paramedics and medically cleared at the scene. Police say a female suspect fled before they arrived.

Investigators worked to identify the suspect, and linked her to several similar assaults recently.

On May 2, a 28-year-old woman was attacked while waiting for the bus in the 1200 block of St. Mary's Road. Police said the suspect punched the victim repeatedly in the upper body without provocation and fled the area. The victim was hurt, and sought medical care before calling police.

A few days later, on May 4, a 36-year-old male passenger on a transit bus was punched repeatedly in the upper body without provocation. He was not hurt. However shortly after, investigators say the suspect got off the bus with a 39-year-old woman, punched her repeatedly, and ran away.

On June 2, police tracked the 30-year-old female suspect down at her home in the 200 block of Ferry Road and arrested her without incident.

Investigators said the suspect and victims were not previously known to one another.