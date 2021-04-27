Woman arrested after stabbing sends man to hospital in Langford

A 32-year-old woman has been arrested after a stabbing sent a man to hospital with serious injuries over the weekend, according to West Shore RCMP.

The stabbing occurred in the early hours of Sunday morning in Langford, according to RCMP.

Mounties say that officers and paramedics were called to a residential complex along Treanor Avenue for reports of the stabbing. When first responders arrived, they found a Langford man suffering from a serious but non-life-threatening stab wound.

The man was able to provide police with the identity of his alleged attacker before being taken to hospital, say police.

Mounties and a police dog searched the surrounding area before being led to a home a Deville Road. There, police say a Duncan woman was arrested for the stabbing.

"This incident highlights the serious risks faced by all first responders," said Const. Meighan Massey of the West Shore RCMP in a release Tuesday.

"As a direct result of the skilled and efficient work of our frontline officers and the BC Ambulance Service paramedics, the victim of this attack is recovering well and the accused, Barker, was located and arrested immediately."

Police say the suspect, Brenna Barker, is known to police and is facing recommended charges of assault with a weapon.