Woman arrested after stolen vehicle crashed: West Shore RCMP
A police service dog helped track down a woman who reportedly crashed a stolen vehicle in the Highlands area on Wednesday morning.
West Shore RCMP say they received a report of a single-vehicle crash on Millstream Road near Lost Lake Road around 9:30 a.m.
Witnesses told RCMP that the driver, a woman, seemingly fled the scene uninjured and provided police with a "detailed description" of her.
Mounties began to search for the driver and quickly determined that the vehicle involved in the crash, a white Dodge van, was reported stolen out of Victoria.
Eventually, police were able to track down the driver with the assistance of police service dog Halla. The woman was reportedly found hiding in a wooded area beside a nearby roadway.
"This woman, 27-year-old Audrey Moffatt, was subsequently arrested and was held for a telebail where she was charged with possession of stolen property and breach of probation as she was bound with conditions to not be in a motor vehicle," said Const. Alex Bérubé of the West Shore RCMP.
Police say the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264.
-
Durham MPP removed from role after misrepresenting vaccination status: provinceA Progressive Conservative MPP has been removed from her post after misrepresenting her vaccination status.
-
Trudeau accused of 'callousness' for heading to Tofino instead of reconciliation eventsPrime Minister Justin Trudeau faced backlash Friday over his decision to fly to British Columbia to spend time with his family on the first National Day of Truth and Reconciliation.
-
Vale mine rescuers reflect on Totten Mine challengesIt took a long time, but mine rescue staff in Sudbury successfully got 39 people out of Vale's Totten Mine this week, in a rescue that attracted international attention.
-
Police investigate Friday hit-and-run in southwest CalgaryCalgary Police seek public assistance identifying a suspect in a hit-and-run that took place early Friday morning.
-
Border communities call for a regional approach to COVID-19 regulationsWith constant changes being made to COVID-19 regulations across the Maritimes, local officials in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick are hoping their provincial governments will apply the same restrictions.
-
Cowessess First Nation marks first National Day for Truth and ReconciliationThursday was a collective day of learning and listening to Canada’s Indigenous people, as the country marked its first ever National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.
-
U of A research supports reports of Merck pill efficacyAn Edmonton-tested antiviral pill that is said to cut COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths in half is now being reviewed by Health Canada.
-
Sask. liquor stores require vaccine proofMany Saskatchewan liqour store customers were unaware they needed to bring proof of vaccination to buy alcohol for the weekend on Friday.
-
Pandemic has more London families dealing with food security issuesSince the outbreak of COVID-19 more and more people are seeking help to feed themselves and their families.