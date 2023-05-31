Woman arrested after string of fires intentionally set in Sooke

A 28-year-old woman has been arrested after a series of fires were intentionally set along the Galloping Goose Trail in Sooke, B.C.

Firefighters were called to a section of the trail west of Sooke River Road in the early-morning hours Tuesday, where they discovered a pair of active fires in the forested area.

One fire consumed roughly six square metres of brush while the other reached approximately seven and a half metres up a large tree, according to the Sooke RCMP.

Mounties launched an arson investigation and identified a suspect based on evidence and observations from the scene, police said.

The 28-year-old woman with no fixed address was located and arrested later in the day.

Sooke fire Chief Ted Ruiter says the fires are particularly concerning due to the hot, dry weather that has fueled wildfires across the province.

"The current danger rating is high in Sooke, which means fires can start easily and challenge fire suppression efforts," Ruiter said in a statement Wednesday.

Anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity in the area of the Sooke Potholes, Sooke River Road or the Galloping Goose Trail between 5 and 6 a.m. Tuesday is asked to contact the Sooke RCMP.