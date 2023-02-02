Woman arrested after taxi, car stolen in Brandon: police

The Brandon Police Service has arrested a 25-year-old woman in connection with the theft of taxi and a car in the city.

The police investigation began around 6:10 a.m. on Tuesday, when officers received a report that two men and a woman stole a taxi in the area of 1st Street and Brock Avenue. Police allege the suspects threatened the taxi driver with a knife, and took his phone and money.

Then just before 6:30 a.m., police received a second report about the theft of a red Pontiac Montana from a home in the 1100 Block of 8th Street. The car had been left running while outside.

The stolen taxi was found in the 1100 block of 8th Street.

The investigation continued and officers found the stolen Pontiac Montana, with no one inside, in an alley between 9th and 10th Street.

The Canine Unit then created a track from the car to a home in the 1000 block of 9th Street. While police were at this home, a woman came out of the residence. Officers allege she was involved the robbery and was taken into custody.

Police searched the home on 9th Street and found the stolen cellphone.

The woman was scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday for charges of party to the offence of armed robbery, forcible confinement, uttering threats, and theft of a motor vehicle.