Woman arrested after waving knife, spray painting Red Deer courthouse: RCMP


The Red Deer Court is seen on a Google Street View image from July 2022.

A woman is in custody after an incident at the Red Deer Provincial Court.

Around 7 a.m. on Wednesday, police received a report that a woman was spray painting the courthouse.

As they were driving to the scene, officers got a call that the woman was armed with a knife, and making threats.

Police arrived on scene and took the 42-year-old woman into custody.

Charges are pending.

