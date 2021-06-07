Woman arrested and charged after setting two trailers on fire in CK

A 38-year-old woman, of no fixed address, is facing charges after allegedly setting two trailers on fire in Chatham.

Police say emergency crews responded to the report of the trailers on fire behind Value Village on Keil Drive in Chatham Saturday night.

Investigator say a box spring and garbage bin were also set on fire behind Bowlerama.

Total damage estimate is $200,000.

With the assistance of video surveillance, police identified the woman responsible.

The 38-year-old woman was arrested Sunday and charged with two counts of arson and failing to comply with her release conditions by being in possession of an incendiary device.

She is being held in custody pending a bail hearing.