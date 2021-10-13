Woman arrested at Swartz Bay terminal after attempted robbery, weapon threats
The Mounties arrested a woman after they say she tried to rob a passenger and threatened to stab a BC Ferries employee at the Swartz Bay ferry terminal in North Saanich on Saturday.
Police say the victim refused to give the woman their phone and BC Ferries workers intervened, resulting in the woman threatening to stab the staff member before she fled the terminal.
While officers were responding, they say they received another call that the woman was attempting to break into a nearby residence. Police quickly found and arrested her.
“This was a dynamic and dangerous situation for everyone involved," said Cpl. Andres Sanchez of the Sidney/North Saanich RCMP in a statement Tuesday.
"Whenever a suspect brandishes a weapon, police officers are forced to make split-second decisions. The officers in this situation used good judgement and relied upon sound de-escalation techniques to address a very agitated individual."
Mounties say the woman, who is from Victoria, is facing multiple charges, including robbery, mischief, assault with a weapon, and breaking and entering.
With files from The Canadian Press
-
Windsor-Essex residents unhappy with local housing situation: reportWindsor-Essex residents have graded the current housing situation an ‘F’ citing affordability, housing availability and supporting the homeless population, according to the 2021 Vital Signs report.
-
Calgary, Lethbridge, Red Deer and Wood Buffalo file official complaint regarding centralized ambulance dispatchAn official complaint has been filed with the Alberta Ombudsman regarding patient care concerns in the months since ambulance dispatch service was consolidated across the province earlier this year.
-
Charge laid after St. Albert child sent to hospital with multiple stab woundsRCMP have charged a St. Albert resident with attempted murder after a stabbing on Sunday.
-
CAMI employees returning to work next monthSome workers at the GM CAMI Assembly plant in Ingersoll, Ont. should be back on the line as of Nov. 1.
-
Children now excluded from Alta. COVID-19 triage plan: AHSAlberta is no longer planning to triage pediatric patients if its hospital system is ever overwhelmed by COVID-19.
-
COVID-19 on Vancouver Island: Health officials to provide updateBritish Columbia Health Officials will release an update on the state of the COVID-19 pandemic in the province on Wednesday afternoon.
-
Suspected cocaine discovered in vehicle tire at Ambassador Bridge border crossing: CBSACanada Border Services Agency (CBSA) officers seized suspected cocaine found in a tire of a passenger vehicle at the Ambassador Bridge.
-
Several Ontario hospitals enact mandatory vaccination policies for visitorsSeveral Ontario hospitals are enacting mandatory vaccination policies for visitors, in addition to mandates for their staff.
-
'The system is creaking': Reality of Sask. healthcare system amid fourth waveHealthcare workers in Saskatchewan are having to choose who gets appropriate critical care and which patients will receive care on the hospital floor.