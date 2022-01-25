Woman arrested, charged with second-degree murder after 'domestic-related' homicide in Markham
York Regional Police (YRP) has arrested an individual after an investigation into what they're calling a “domestic-related” homicide that took place in Markham on Monday.
In a statement issued Tuesday, YRP says they responded to a residence on Fred Varley Drive just after 6:25 p.m. after reports that a male victim had been stabbed.
Upon arrival, police say that a 31-year-old male victim was transported to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
A 33-year-old female was arrested on the scene, YRP said. She has been charged with one count of second-degree murder.
The charges have yet to be proven in court.
The identity of both the victim and the accused will not be released, say police, to ensure the identity of an additional family member, who was at the residence at the time of the incident, remains protected.
Police are asking anyone with information on the incident to contact them at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7865 or by email at homicide@yrp.ca.
