Woman arrested, drugs and weapons seized during traffic stop: P.E.I. RCMP

A 25-year-old woman from New Annan, P.E.I., has been arrested as part of an ongoing drug investigation.

Police conducted a targeted traffic stop in New Annan on Feb. 2 and say the woman was arrested at the scene.

“During the search of the vehicle, police seized quantities of what is believed to be crystal methamphetamine, weapons, and money,” Prince District RCMP say in a news release.

The 25-year old woman was later released and will be scheduled to appear in Summerside provincial court at a later date.