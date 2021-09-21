Woman arrested following road rage incident which included ramming another vehicle: Winnipeg police

Winnipeg police have charged a 37-year-old woman following a road rage incident on Sunday evening.

Police said a call came in around 10 p.m. that there was a vehicle being driven erratically near Pembina Highway and Bairdmore Boulevard/Dalhousie Drive.

After the first call, police said they received another call of a vehicle being rammed several times by the same vehicle reported in the first call.

Police said officers were dispatched to the Sage Creek area and also received a third call about a car driving into a light standard and through a fenced yard.

To help find the vehicle, police launched AIR1 and it found the car in a drive-thru in the first 100 block of Sage Creek Boulevard.

Officers went to the vehicle and the woman driving it was arrested.

As police investigated the incident further, officers believe the woman aggressively started tailgating another vehicle on the Perimeter Highway after she was seen driving erratically in the Richmond West/Fort Richmond area.

Police said the woman and the other driver were not known to each other and she was flashing her headlights and slowing down in front of him.

After that, police said she rammed the other driver’s vehicle several times and continued to do so even as the driver went into a parking lot.

Police said the woman eventually lost control of her vehicle and the man was able to get away.

The woman has been charged with operating a conveyance while impaired to any degree, failure or refusal to comply with a demand, and assault with a weapon.

She was later released from custody as mandated by the Criminal Code.

None of the charges have been proven in court.