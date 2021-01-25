Waterloo regional police say they've arrested a women who was threatening people with a firearm on Monday afternoon.
The incident happened in the area of Irvin Street and Lancaster Street around 2 p.m. Officials say a woman was threatening to harm people with the firearm.
The 27-year-old woman was arrested after successful negotiations with police.
She's facing several charges including uttering threats and assault with a weapon.
Police say they seized an imitation firearm.
The woman was held for a bail hearing.