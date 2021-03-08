A 20-year-old woman was arrested by Winnipeg police Saturday morning after she allegedly threatened people with a large knife.

Officers were called to the area of Main Street and Burrows Avenue at 6:22 a.m. after receiving several 911 calls. Callers reported a woman walking in traffic while carrying a large knife, and was allegedly acting erratically and threatening bystanders.

The woman was located near Selkirk Avenue and Charles Street, where she was taken into custody and the weapon was seized.

During a news conference on Monday, Const. Jay Murray with the Winnipeg Police Service said it is believed methamphetamine use played a role in the incident.

The woman, who was not named, is facing charges of possession of a weapon and failure to comply with the condition of a released order. Murray said she was released on an undertaking.

“That female was with us until a point that we felt she could be safely released,” Murray said. “She wasn’t released right away.”

The charges have not been tested in court.