iHeartRadio

Woman arrested for arson after dumpster fire in Wallaceburg


Chatham-Kent police cruiser in Chatham, Ont., on Thursday, June 16, 2022. (Submitted to CTV News Windsor)

A 25-year-old Chatham-Kent woman has been charged with arson after a dumpster fire in Wallaceburg.

Emergency crews responded to the fire on Wallace Street at 10:38 p.m.

Police say they learned the woman intentionally set the dumpster on fire through witness accounts.

The woman was arrested and charged with arson. She was transported to police headquarters and held pending a bail hearing.

12