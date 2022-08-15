Woman arrested for impaired driving with two kids in car: Guelph police

Guelph police have arrested a woman they say had a strong odour of alcohol on her breath while two children under the age of 10 were in the back seat of her vehicle.

Officers received a report just before 10 p.m. on Thursday of a possible impaired driver parked in the middle of Fife Road.

Police say they took the driver back to the station for a breath test, where she had twice the legal limit in her system.

A 36-year-old Guelph woman has been charged with impaired driving and exposing a child to danger.

Her licence was suspended and her vehicle was impounded for a week.